Video: The Messi Experience opens its doors in Miami

To many supporters of the beautiful game, Lionel Messi is the best player to have ever laced up a pair of boots.

The Argentinian was at the top of his game for more than 15 years, winning an unprecedented amount of team and individual awards.

During his time at Barcelona, he was able to be a part of two trebles of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League, and also scored the winner back in 2009 against Estudiantes to complete the sextuple – the only time in football history it had been achieved at that point.

As AS report, all of Messi’s incredible achievements will be celebrated in a virtual tour that simply focuses on the player’s career from the very beginning right up to the present day with Inter Miami.

Miami, are you ready for the start of The Messi Experience World Tour? ? pic.twitter.com/28mVSVuPiV — The Messi Experience (@MessiExperience) April 23, 2024

Pictures from The Messi Experience