‘Get on with it!’: Wayne Rooney reacts to Van Dijk comments after derby defeat

Liverpool crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Everton in the Merseyside Derby last night.

The result will come as a major blow to their title hopes and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City are certainly the favourites to win the competition now.

In his post-match comments, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk revealed that Liverpool will have to raise their performance levels in the coming weeks, and he also added that the Reds will now have to prepare for an early kick-off against West Ham United at the weekend after playing in the mid-week. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously criticised early kick-offs after midweek games as well.

Van Dijk said (h/t MEN): “It’s a tough one and obviously we have to do much better against a side who is fighting against relegation. We have to focus on the 12:30 kick-off again.”

However, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney hit back at the comments from the Liverpool defender and revealed that the players should be looking to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible and bounce back from the disappointing Derby defeat. He added that it is the job of the players to deliver results and the former England international urged Van Dijk to get on with his job instead of deflecting blame.

Rooney said: “That Liverpool team should be wanting to be on the pitch tomorrow. “I think the worrying thing there – and I think it’s happened a lot throughout the season as well. He’s the captain and he’s talking about Liverpool getting outfought but again we’re hearing about 12:30 kick-offs after he’s just lost a derby. “That Liverpool team should be wanting to be on the pitch tomorrow morning to get the next game going. When you lose a game, especially a derby game, you want the next game to come quick. “We’ve heard it so many times this season with Liverpool about 12:30 kick-offs. Get on with it! That’s part of your job! Get on with it and you should be ready to play.”

"That Liverpool team should be wanting to be on the pitch tomorrow" ? Wayne Rooney says Liverpool need to get on with it ? pic.twitter.com/jKyiPQQYOJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2024

It will be interesting to see Liverpool can grind out a win against West Ham United away from home. The Hammers have not been at their best recently, but they have potent squad capable of picking up a positive result here.

The Reds are already trailing Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race and they will be desperate to grind out all three points here. It will be interesting to see how the match unfolds.