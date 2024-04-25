West Ham fearing important first-team star could ‘push for exit’

West Ham United are reportedly concerned Edson Alvarez could ask to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The Mexican international only arrived from Ajax last summer but has become a hit with the Hammers fanbase.

Seamlessly filling the void left by Declan Rice following his £105 million to Arsenal, Alvarez, 26, has been one of David Moyes’ most trusted and relied-upon players this season.

West Ham transfer news: Hammers fearing Edson Alvarez exit

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the London giants are fearing the 26-year-old could ‘push’ to leave the club once the summer window opens at the end of the campaign if the side fails to qualify for European football.

Currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table, five points off sixth spot with just four games to go, it is understandable why the club may feel apprehensive over the possibility of losing one of their most important players.

In addition to Alvarez, Manchester City are expected to reignite their long-standing interest in Lucas Paqueta, so Hammers fans will be hoping their side don’t lose both marquee midfielders in the same window.

Irrespective of what happens with Paqueta though, when it comes to their suspicions over Mexico’s Alvarez, West Ham will need to work quickly to learn the player’s intentions.

Since arriving in London from Ajax just under 12 months ago, Alvarez, who signed a five-year deal, has directly contributed to four goals in 39 games in all competitions.