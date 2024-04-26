It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Arne Slot will become the new manager of Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 45-year-old has been in advanced talks over the last few days with the Reds and now the Dutchman is set to be confirmed as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement. Slot will leave Feyenoord at the end of the current campaign after winning a dramatic Eredivise title with the club back in the previous season having amassed 82 points.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will pay between €13m-€15m in compensation to Feyenoord – making Slot the most expensive Dutch coach in history.

Slot is said to be already working on bringing new players to Anfield in the summer with Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville being a reported target. The 22-year-old player has been on Slot’s shortlist for a while at Feyenoord, and he was hoping to sign him in the recent window but was ultimately priced out of a move by the Whites.

New Liverpool manager: Who is Feyenoord manager Arne Slot?

Arne Slot has earned himself praise over the last few years for his highly technical and pragmatic style of play, and it’s a system that the Liverpool faithful will get behind.

In 145 games as Feyenoord’s manager, he has averaged 2.1 points per game in the always-competitive Dutch top-flight. But even before that he really made a name for himself with his high energy AZ Alkmaar team.

Slot transitioned into coaching in 2013, following a successful playing career as a midfielder solely within the confines of his native Netherlands.

His journey with AZ Alkmaar began in 2017 as an assistant to John van den Brom, a position where he honed his managerial skills. In 2019, he ascended to the helm of the team, leading them with strong determination.

Under his guidance, AZ emerged as formidable contenders, positioning themselves just behind Ajax in the 2019/20 Eredivisie season, before it was abruptly halted due to the global pandemic. Despite the season’s premature end, Slot’s leadership had already made a mark, showcasing his potential as a top-tier coach in Dutch football before he eventually made his way to Feyenoord.