Arne Slot is wild about Leeds United ace; he wants him at Liverpool

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, talks between Arne Slot and Liverpool are in advanced stages as the Feyenoord manager looks set to take over at Anfield from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The 45-year-old has not yet been confirmed as the new Reds boss but he is already eager to bring new players to the club. One player he is very much keen to sign for Liverpool is Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, per Anfield Sector.

Summerville has been a standout performer for Leeds United in their Championship promotion bid this season, having amassed 19 goals and nine assists in 41 appearances.

Arne Slot wants to sign Crysencio Summerville for Liverpool

Slot does have history with the 22-year-old Dutchman; the current Feyenoord manager has been linked with signing the Whites’ ace several times in the past 12 months. In fact, he was even hoping to bring Summerville to the club in the winter window but he was deemed far too expensive for the Dutch club.

One thing is for certain, Liverpool wouldn’t be priced out of a move for the current Leeds standout unlike Arne Slot’s current club Feyenoord. Having said that, his current market value of €18 million per Transfermarkt will undoubtedly double at the very least if Leeds United were to achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

Liverpool have struggled to keep their wide forwards fit this season with Luis Diaz and more so Diogo Jota suffering from multiple injury problems throughout this campaign. So even if Summerville isn’t seen as a main starter, the addition of the young winger would boost the depth of the Reds’ attack line.