Arsenal and Chelsea keen on highly-rated Brazilian attacker

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Brazilian winger Estevao Willian.

According to a report from Thiago Fernandes, Arsenal are hoping to sign the 17-year-old winger at the end of the season and they will face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has been an important player for Palmeiras this season, scoring 5 goals and picking up 3 assists in all competitions.

The versatile winger is capable of slotting into the attacking midfield role as well and he could develop into an important attacker for Arsenal in the coming seasons.

The Gunners have an exciting squad at their disposal and they are looking to improve in the coming weeks. They will need to add more depth to their attacking unit and the arrival of the 17-year-old winger will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his attackers more often.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be an attractive proposition for the young winger and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise and agreement.

He has a contract with the Brazilian club until the June of 2026 and they could demand a substantial amount of money for him.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign Estevao Willian in the coming weeks.

Arsenal better placed to sign Estevao Willian?

Arsenal will probably be in a better position to attract the player given there performances in recent seasons. They are pushing for major trophies consistently and the player could be attracted to the idea of joining them. On the other hand, Chelsea have struggled since the change of ownership and they finished in the mid table positions last year. They are likely to miss out on European qualification this season as well.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the young attacker and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

He has the attributes to developing to a top class Premier League attacker with the right guidance and managers like Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino could play a key role in his development.

The 17-year-old needs to join a club where he will get ample first team exposure and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea might have to provide him with game time assurances before making the move.