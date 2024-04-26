Exclusive: Arsenal have “very strong” relationship with agent of striker target

Arsenal are in the market for a new number nine this summer and the Gunners have a very strong relationship with Kia Joorabchian, the agent of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Gunners have netted plenty of goals without a proper striker this season as they continue to chase the Premier League title, but there have been several times when a natural goalscorer would have been useful.

Names such as Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Brentford’s Ivan Toney have been linked to the Emirates over recent months, but a name that has also appeared is Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old is having a great season in Serie A, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further five across 31 games for I Rossoblu.

This has attracted the attention of not only Arsenal but also AC Milan, who have the Dutch star as their top target for the summer and are in frequent contact with the player’s team ahead of the summer transfer window says transfer expert Matteo Moretto.

Arsenal have very strong relationship with Joshua Zirkzee’s agent

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Matteo Moretto has stated that AC Milan are pushing for Zirkzee but Arsenal cannot be ruled out of the race due to the Gunners’ relationship with the player’s agent.

The transfer journalist has said: “In terms of Joshua Zirkzee, he remains the number one target for Milan, there are frequent contacts, and it is not something that started in February and has gone quiet, they are working on it. That is the one concrete interest that we have in terms of Zirkzee, and as it stands, they have to be leading the race.

“Currently Milan are focused on sorting out the managerial situation, but Zirkzee is their top target, and the contacts are regular. In Italy, Inter and Juventus have been linked by other outlets, but it is Milan who have made movements. Zirkzee is very, very attracted by Milan, they have history, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a project for him.

“With the Arsenal links, basically Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian has a very strong relationship with Arsenal, so no doubt, there have been talks about him. But so far, it hasn’t gone beyond that.”

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club make a move for the 22-year-old but by the time they decide what target to pursue, Milan might already have acquired the services of Zirkzee.