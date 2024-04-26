Arsenal open contract talks with 26-year-old first-team star

Arsenal have reportedly opened contract talks with defender Gabriel.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, who claims the Brazilian centre-back has begun early discussions over the possibility of signing a new deal.

Although the Gunners are in no danger of losing Gabriel, 26, with his current deal not set to expire until 2027, securing his future will be high on the club’s agenda.

Gabriel closing in on new Arsenal contract

And highlighting the 26-year-old’s importance to Mikel Arteta’s plans, the Londoners are understandably eager to tie the South American down on new, and presumably, improved, terms.

Securing Gabriel’s signature would be a real coup for Arsenal and could have the same impact as a new signing.

The Sao Paulo-born defender has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since joining from Lille back in 2020.

Featuring in 164 games in all competitions, Gabriel is one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheets week in week out. The centre-back isn’t shy when it comes to scoring either — boasting a total of 15 goals throughout his four years at the Emirates, Arsenal’s number six has certainly chipped in when needed.

Lifting this season’s Premier League would be the icing on the cake for the 26-year-old, who is one of the fanbase’s most loved players — although overcoming a relentless Manchester City with just five games left to play will be a huge challenge.