Arsenal have reportedly held talks with centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes regarding a potential contract extension, following his stellar performances throughout the current campaign.

According to the Evening Standard, initial discussions between the club and the Brazilian defender have been positive, signalling a willingness from both parties to explore the possibility of a new deal.

Further talks are expected to take place in the coming weeks as Arsenal seek to secure the long-term future of one of their key defensive assets.

Gabriel Magalhaes has helped Arsenal boast the best defence in the Premier League

Magalhaes, alongside defensive partner William Saliba, has played a pivotal role in solidifying Arsenal’s backline this season, contributing to the team’s impressive defensive record.

The Gunners currently boast the best defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded only 26 goals thus far, a testament to the solidity and reliability of their defensive partnership.

The North London side tied Saliba down to a new contract last summer and want to do the same with Gabriel next.

The centre-back was not among the starters in the initial few games of the season, however, not only has he won his spot back but has established himself as one of the first names in the starting XI.

Arsenal firmly in contention for the title with 4 games left

With the Gunners currently leading the Premier League table with 77 points, just one point ahead of title rivals Manchester City, every match is crucial as the season draws to a close.

Although the Gunners face a challenging run of fixtures in the final stretch, including clashes against Tottenham and Manchester United, their performances thus far have kept them firmly in contention for the title.

There are only 4 games left and even though Arsenal have a tougher set of fixtures left compared to Manchester City, anything can happen in the Premier League.