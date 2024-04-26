Aston Villa are gearing up for the upcoming transfer window, contemplating both potential arrivals and departures from their squad.

Among those who could be leaving Villa Park at the end of the season is right-back Matty Cash.

According to Ty Bracey, Unai Emery may not view the Polish international as fitting the specific needs of the team moving forward.

Despite making 27 appearances in the Premier League this season, Cash has found himself on the bench on several occasions, with Ezri Konsa taking his place. The centre-back has been deployed out of position at right-back in 20 of his 44 appearances across all competitions.

Bracey expressed uncertainty about Cash’s future, acknowledging his capabilities while questioning whether he aligns with Unai Emery’s preferred style of play.

While Cash is not deemed a poor player, Bracey raised doubts about his suitability as an “Unai Emery type of player.”

Speaking to Villa News, he said:

“There’s lots of talk about Matty Cash and what the plan is going to be around him. I don’t think Matty Cash is a bad footballer, I think he’s alright.”

“He gets a lot of flack and do I think he’s an Unai Emery type of player? I don’t. So, I’m unsure. Potentially, we’d need a right back in if Matty Cash doesn’t stay.“

Emery looking to bolster his squad with Champions League in mind

With Aston Villa currently sitting fourth in the Premier League, favourites to land a spot in next season’s Champions League ahead of Tottenham, Emery may be looking to reshape the squad to compete at a higher level.

Villa’s potential European aspirations could drive Emery to make significant changes during the summer transfer window, including potential departures like Cash.