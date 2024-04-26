Aston Villa are the latest club to throw their hat into the ring for Inter Milan’s promising young talent, Valentin Carboni, as Monchi looks to use his magic in the transfer market again.

The 19-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at Monza, has been garnering significant interest from both Serie A and Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa now emerging as contenders in the pursuit.

According to newspaper reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport, Aston Villa, under the stewardship of Unai Emery, have been closely monitoring Carboni’s progress. With the summer transfer window looming, Villa see Carboni as an option to bolster their midfield.

However, Villa face stiff competition from Italian clubs Fiorentina and Atalanta, as well as Premier League sides like Brentford and West Ham United, who have also expressed interest in the talented youngster.

Aston Villa and other Premier League teams queuing up for Inter Milan’s ‘jewel’ Valentin Carboni

Inter Milan, recognising Carboni as a ‘jewel’ in their ranks, are deliberating over his future with the first team. While they are open to offers in the upcoming transfer window, they value the player at €30m, leaving it to interested clubs to meet their asking price.

The 19-year-old Argentinian has scored twice in 26 Serie A appearances this season, he’s also added three assists to his name.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Monchi, the mastermind behind many successful transfers, will be closely monitoring developments, poised to work his magic in securing Carboni’s signature.