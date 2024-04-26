Aston Villa are reportedly keen on the Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in European football right now and he has been linked with a number of top clubs. The West Midlands club are monitoring his development and club director Monchi could look to make a move for him and the summer as per reports via SportWitness.

The Dutch attacker has 12 goals and 7 assists to his name in all competitions and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for Aston Villa.

They are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they will be expected to compete in Europe regularly. Unai Emery needs to improve his squad and Zirkzee will certainly be a quality long-term investment.

The attacker could be tempted to move to the Premier League and Aston Villa have an exciting project. They have a quality manager like Unai Emery at the helm as well.

Aston Villa need to sign another striker

Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins this season and they need another attacker who can share the goal-scoring burden with the England international.

Zirkzee could be the ideal partner for Watkins in the attack. Just like the England striker, the Dutchman is also a complete forward who likes to get involved in the buildup play and create goal scoring opportunities for his teammates as well.

Regular football in England could accelerate is development and Emery could play a key role in his growth as a footballer. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can secure an agreement with Bologna in the coming weeks now.

The striker has been linked with other top clubs in recent weeks as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.