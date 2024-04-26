Mauricio Pochettino delivers positive Cole Palmer injury update

Chelsea fans could soon welcome Cole Palmer back following illness.

Currently sitting top of the Premier League’s goalscoring charts, Palmer, 21, is enjoying a fantastic season and is proving to be one of the Blues’ only good signings in recent windows.

Despite his emphatic form, the 21-year-old was absent from Chelsea’s last game against Arsenal due to illness. Suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat, Chelsea were handed their heaviest-ever defeat against their cross-town rivals.

And although Palmer’s presence may not have prevented Chelsea from losing earlier in the week, he was certainly missed.

Cole Palmer has been sensational for Chelsea since joining from Manchester City last summer.

However, good news has been provided by Mauricio Pochettino, who has confirmed he is expecting his number 20 to be available for Saturday evening’s league game against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

“He’s training well,” he told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against Aston Villa (as quoted by Ben Jacobs).

“We assume he’ll be available [for Aston Villa].”

Tomorrow’s game, which will be played at Villa Park, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time).

