Chelsea dealt injury blow ahead of Villa clash; attacker ruled out

Raheem Sterling will reportedly miss Chelsea’s Premier League game against Aston Villa due to injury.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Simon Jonson, who claims the English winger is suffering from lower back pain and is therefore ruled out of Saturday evening’s game at Villa Park.

There has been some good injury news though. Mauricio Pochettino, while speaking to reporters recently, confirmed Cole Palmer is back following a brief spell of illness — fans can therefore probably expect the 21-year-old to start on the right flank against the Villains.

As for Sterling, with the Englishman’s future heavily speculated in recent times, there is a possibility the former Manchester City attacker could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Linked with a high-profile move away, Sterling could be one of this year’s big movers and should that be the case, with this latest injury setback, there is a genuine possibility that the 29-year-old could have already played his last competitive match for the Blues.

Since signing for the Londoners from City two years ago, Sterling, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 17 goals and registered 12 assists in 78 games in all competitions.