Crystal Palace are already planning to elevate the club’s competitive stance in the Premier League for the upcoming season, with manager Oliver Glasner reportedly eyeing a reunion with a former player this summer.

Since taking the helm from Roy Hodgson in February, Glasner has infused the team with a wave of positivity, evidenced by their recent triumphant streak, clinching three consecutive victories against formidable opponents Liverpool, West Ham, and Newcastle.

Looking ahead to the summer transfer window, Crystal Palace are said to be actively working on securing a deal to bring midfielder Daichi Kamada back into the fold. Glasner previously collaborated with the 27-year-old during their tenure at Eintracht Frankfurt, where they clinched the Europa League title together in the 2022/23 campaign.

Under Glasner, the Japanese international amassed 93 appearances with 25 goals and 12 assists to his name.

Despite Kamada’s departure for Lazio on a free transfer last summer, his stint in Italy has been less than stellar. With just one goal in 24 Serie A appearances and Lazio’s European aspirations waning, Kamada finds himself contemplating a potential move elsewhere.

Oliver Glasner to reunite with Daichi Kamada at Crystal Palace?

Reports from Corriere dello Sport suggest that Kamada is enticed by the prospect of English football, with Glasner’s presence at Selhurst Park adding further allure to the proposition. However, Kamada remains composed, yet to finalise his decision regarding his future.

Boasting considerable experience in both European and international football, Kamada has represented Japan on 31 occasions since his debut in 2019. His versatile skill set and adaptability could prove invaluable assets for Crystal Palace as they aspire to bolster their midfield options.

Should the acquisition of Kamada materialise, it could signify a strategic move by Crystal Palace to fortify their squad, potentially offsetting the departure of key players such as Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze, who have garnered interest from other clubs.