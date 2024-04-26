Ange Postecoglou confirms Spurs star out of Euros with injury

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Destiny Udogie will miss this summer’s European Championship due to injury.

The Spurs full-back has suffered a quadriceps injury while taking a shot on goal in training.

Confirming the 21-year-old will now be ruled out for a prolonged period, Ange Postecoglou has explained how the ‘unfortunate incident’ has put the Italian out for the rest of the season.

“It was an unfortunate incident,” the Aussie boss told reporters, as quoted by Ben Jacobs.

“He’s had the op, it’s gone well, and hopefully it gives him time to be back for pre-season.”

The Verona-born defender made his senior international debut six months ago and had secured three caps since so it is fair to assume he would have been included in Luciano Spalletti squad for the Euros.

Therefore, this development will serve as a massive blow to the player and Italy. Nevertheless, injuries are a big part of top-level sport and the player’s strong mentality will now be needed as he begins his recovery in time for the 2024-25 season.