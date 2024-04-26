Gareth Bale lands first job after retiring from football

Following his retirement from football, Gareth Bale has joined Steph Curry’s ‘Underrated Golf’ as an ambassador for the tour’s maiden European run.

Bale, 34, quit football after captaining Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During his playing career, the five-time Champions League winner was well-known for being an avid golfer.

Bale is joining NBA star Stephen Curry in his golf endeavors, following weeks after the player autographed a jersey for him while he was courtside at a Golden State Warriors game in Los Angeles.

The golf tour is hosting its debut event in the UK at the Walton Health Golf Course in May, marking its expansion from the US into Europe.

According to a report in the Mirror, Bale said:

“It’s an honour to join Stephen Curry and his Underrated Golf European Tour as ambassador as they expand their presence internationally this year.

“I’ve admired the work the tour has done in the U.S. to grow the game of golf, a sport I love and believe in the vast opportunities it provides.

“My role as an ambassador allows me to fuse my enthusiasm for the sport with my passion for creating multi-faced sports opportunities for youth within Wales, and I look forward to seeing the young athletes’ skills when they step out on the greens at Walton Heath this May.”

As an ambassador, Bale joins Henni Koyack, a presenter for Sky Sports and a former player on the Ladies European Tour.

Gareth Bale will help young golfers

While providing direction and assistance, he will enlist athletes to compete in their events.

96 participants between the ages of 12 and 18 will compete in a 36-hole stroke play tournament over the course of two days in Surrey for the first-ever Underrated Golf competition in Europe.

The boys’ and girls’ champions will be guaranteed a spot in the Curry Cup Tour Championship in September.