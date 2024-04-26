Leicester City star Harry Souttar is very likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer as the defender has not been able to force his way into Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The centre-back signed for the Foxes back in January 2023 from Stoke City in a deal worth a reported £15m.

This followed an impressive World Cup campaign in Qatar with Australia as Souttar helped his country get to the Round of 16 in the competition.

He made 12 appearances in the Premier League for Leicester last season but was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation to the Championship.

Throughout the current campaign, the Australian star has been unable to break into Enzo Maresca’s plans and with Leicester set for promotion, Souttar is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Rangers have been one club interested in the Foxes defender and pundit Carlton Palmer believes Souttar’s time at the King Power is coming to an end.

Pundit can’t see Harry Souttar staying at Leicester City

“Rangers have been hotly pursuing Harry Souttar for some considerable time from Leicester City,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s stated that when the January transfer window came around that he wanted to stay and fight for his place.

“That hasn’t worked out for him, I think it’s inevitable he leaves Leicester in the summer.

“He’s not playing regular first-team football, he’s not played regularly in the Championship and he’s not going to want to be a squad player.

“So, it’s inevitable that he will leave Leicester City in the summer, and without a shadow of a doubt Rangers, who have been pursuing him for well over a year now, I think would be a good fit for him to go to.”