Liverpool’s emerging talent, Kieran Morrison, has taken a significant step in his footballing journey by signing his first professional contract with the club at the age of 17.

Morrison, who initially joined Liverpool from Manchester United under-14s, has been rewarded for his outstanding progress with a professional deal after an impressive season.

The midfielder has been a standout performer for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s squad throughout the season. Additionally, he has made notable appearances for the U21s in Premier League 2, the EFL Trophy, and the Premier League International Cup.

During this campaign, Morrison showcased his attacking prowess, scoring a total of 13 goals, and providing seven assists.

Notably, Morrison’s versatility has been a key asset, as he seamlessly transitioned from a central midfield role to a right-wing position, where he particularly excelled.

Liverpool youngsters have played a big role this season

Morrison’s achievement comes amid a wave of young talent emerging from Liverpool’s academy ranks this season.

During the injury crisis earlier this season, Jurgen Klopp demonstrated his trust in the club’s youth prospects, providing opportunities for players like Jayden Danns, Ben Doak, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, and Bobby Clark, who all made breakthroughs this season and contributed to Liverpool’s League Cup success.

Moreover, Morrison was among a select group of youth players who earned the opportunity to train with the first team during the last international break.

With his professional contract secured, Morrison will be eager to continue his development and make further strides towards potentially featuring for Liverpool’s senior team in the future, following in the footsteps of his academy peers.