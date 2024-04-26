“It is up to my representative” – Leeds ace refuses to rule out a summer move

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is reportedly eager to make his loan move to Real Betis a permanent one, following a successful stint at the La Liga club.

Roca has found his form since joining Real Betis, making 24 appearances in La Liga under the guidance of manager Manuel Pellegrini.

It was previously reported by Spanish outlet Eldes Marque that Roca is actively seeking a permanent move to Real Betis. In fact, it claimed that the player has gone as far as purchasing a house in Spain, demonstrating his commitment to the potential transfer.

Roca refuses to rule out a permanent move away from Leeds

The player has now once again admitted that he is happy at Betis, and conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception he has received from the fans.

He also refused to rule out the possibility of a permanent move to the Spanish side, emphasising that his focus remains on performing well on the pitch.

Speaking to ABC Sevilla (quotes via Sport WItness), he said:

“I have always said that I am happy at Betis. How the fans have treated me is incredible. Also from my teammates, from the staff… I think I’m having a very good season. That’s what I focus on. In the end it is up to my representative, the sports management, Betis, Leeds and God.”

Roca’s positive sentiments toward Real Betis and his willingness to consider a permanent move suggest that negotiations between the clubs and the player’s representatives could be in the pipeline.

The outcome of Leeds United’s promotion bid could perhaps influence the negotiations.

If they are promoted back to the Premier League, Leeds could try and strong hold them into paying a higher fee for him.

