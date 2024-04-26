Liverpool submit offer for €50 million-rated South American prodigy

Liverpool are keen on signing Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras at the end of the season.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola claims that the Premier League side have already offered €20 million for the winger.

The 18-year-old is valued at €50 million and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement soon. Given their valuation of the player, it is unlikely that Palmeiras will accept the €20 million offer from Liverpool and the Reds will have to come up with an improved offer in the coming weeks.

Guilherme is highly rated in South America and it is no surprise that top clubs in Europe are following him. The right-sided winger will add pace, flair and creativity from the flanks.

Liverpool need more cutting edge in the final third and they need to bring in a winger who will help them open up deep defences with his technical ability and flair.

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 21: Luis Guilherme of Palmeiras controls the ball during the match between Gremio and Palmeiras as part of Brasileirao 2023 at Arena do Gremio Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Luis Guilherme would be a quality addition

Guilherme could develop into a quality player for Liverpool with coaching and experience. He would be a long-term investment for them.

There is no doubt that Liverpool have the financial resources to pay €50 million for him and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to accept the Brazilian club’s demands.

The Brazilian under-20 international will hope to join a big club in the future and the opportunity to play for Liverpool will be quite tempting. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide you with the platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

He has a contract with Palmeiras until the June of 2026 and the Brazilian outfit are under no pressure to sell him for a knockdown price.

