Next Liverpool Manager: Reds hold talks with Premier League manager

In the event that a deal with Feyenoord’s Arne Slot cannot be reached, Liverpool are reportedly planning an offer for Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement earlier this year that he would be departing Anfield, the Reds are currently looking for a new manager.

Xabi Alonso was deemed the front-runner for the soon-to-be-vacant role, but he has decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Since then, Liverpool have shifted their focus to Slot, who had a fantastic season in the Netherlands, winning the KNVB Cup.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, the Reds admire Thomas Frank and would be pleased to have him on hand as a “Plan B” in case if it is required.

Though Slot continues to be the top option, it is known that Liverpool have contacted Frank’s representatives to express their interest.

The Danish manager has gone unnoticed, yet he has done an outstanding job turning Brentford into a mid-table Premier League team.

The Reds’ management has grown to admire him more as they pursue the presumably insurmountable objective of replacing Klopp.

Frank has been highly impressive at Brentford and taken players like Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo to the next level.

Frank has been on the Reds’ radar for a while, Chelsea spoke with him last summer, while Everton and Manchester United are also keeping an eye on him.

Frank would love the opportunity to manage Liverpool

It’s known that Brentford manager would find it tough to turn down a top club if they came knocking, but he is still happy at Brentford and is focused on helping his team end the season strong.

Though the specifics of the meeting remain undisclosed for now, Frank is a strong contender to succeed Klopp at Anfield in the event that Liverpool’s chase of Slot fails.

With the season close to ending now, the Merseyside club will pick up their chase of a new manager.