“It can happen to us” – Man City’s Pep Guardiola not ruling Liverpool out of title race

The 2023/24 title race in the Premier League has been thrilling for fans across the globe as three teams have been chasing the crown and Man City boss Pep Guardiola will not rule out Liverpool yet.

With four games to go, it looks like Jurgen Klopp’s men have fallen out of the race after a 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday. That has left the Reds three points behind Arsenal with the Gunners also having a much better goal difference.

This means Arsenal would have to drop points in two of their four remaining games, which is very unlikely given the form of Mikel Arteta’s team.

There will be no dream ending for Klopp at Anfield but Pep Guardiola has refused to rule the 2019/20 Premier League champions out of the race.

Following Man City’s impressive 4-0 win over Brighton on Thursday, the City boss said to Sky Sports via Fabrizio Romano: “Title race is not only between us and Arsenal. What happened to Liverpool, two defeats in a row, it can happen to Arsenal, it can happen to us.

“What is important is still we are there. There are a lot of games to play.”

Premier League in Man City and Pep Guardiola’s hands

Man City’s win over Brighton puts the defending champions one point behind Arsenal with a game in hand. Many find it hard to pick another title winner other than the Manchester club given their history of winning the competition whilst in front but Arsenal will give it a good go.

City have won five out of the last six English league titles and are looking to make history this season by becoming the first to win four in a row.

Everything is in Pep Guardiola’s hands and the legendary manager rarely messes things up once he gets his nose in front this late into the season.