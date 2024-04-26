Serie A side set to scupper Man United’s pursuit of ten Hag replacement

Though there are still a few games left to play in the current Premier League campaign, it appears that Man United are already feathering their nest ready for a new arrival in the Old Trafford dugout.

Erik ten Hag has flattered to deceive as manager during 2023/24, and the standard of performances as well as results of late, speak of a man that is no longer able to motivate a group of players to the standard that’s required.

Perhaps that’s why so many rumours regarding his continuity continue to be making the headlines at the moment.

Bologna want to keep hold of Thaigo Motta

One of those has come via Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), and it could spell bad news for the Red Devils.

They suggest that Man United have been keeping tabs on Bologna’s highly-rated manager, Thiago Motta.

Unfortunately, his current employers are keen to keep him and want to extend his contract, particularly if he manages to ensure Bologna qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Motta has really made a name for himself in Italy and it’s no wonder why one of the best teams in the world would be after his services.

However, aside from a stint as manager of Paris Saint-Germain’s u19 side, Motta has exclusively spent his managerial career in Italy as before Bologna, he spent time at Spezia and Genoa.

That doesn’t mean he would be averse to moving elsewhere, but at just 41 years of age, he still has plenty of time to move on to a bigger club later in his managerial career.

It just seems that, for now, the position that’s likely to become available at Old Trafford has come too soon for him, and it will likely force Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team to look elsewhere.