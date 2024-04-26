Man United identify three positions they want to strengthen this summer

Manchester United have not been at their best this season and they could easily miss out on European football next year.

They are looking to improve their squad during the summer transfer window and a report from football insider claims that they have already identified three positions they would like to strengthen.

Apparently, the Red Devils will look to bring in a quality striker, a central midfielder and a central defender.

Jonny Evans will be out of contract in the summer and Harry Maguire has been linked with an exit. Signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities.

Manchester united have looked vulnerable defensively and tightening up at the back will help them finish higher up the table.

They need to sign a quality central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and help them dominate midfield contests. Players like Sofyan Amrabat have been quite disappointing this season and the Red Devils need an upgrade.

They will need to sign a reliable partner for Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo.

Finally, a striker would help reduce the goal scoring burden on Rasmus Hojlund and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can bring in an experienced forward. The Denmark international has done well in his debut season but he needs more help in the attack.

A club of Manchester United’s stature should be pushing for major trophies every season but they have not been able to do so in recent years. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly next season and bring in the necessary reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will hope to guide the Red Devils back to the top of English football once again and he could look to fund some quality moves this summer.