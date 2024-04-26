Manchester City poised to offer non-player role for club legend who won the Premier League under Mancini

Manchester City are poised to extend a heartfelt invitation to former goalkeeper Joe Hart for a return to the Etihad Stadium, marking a significant reunion.

As reported by the Daily Record, Manchester City plan to welcome Joe Hart back to the club after the culmination of the 2023/24 season, albeit in a non-player capacity, potentially in an ambassadorial role.

Hart, a stalwart figure in English football, is on the cusp of hanging up his boots, and his gloves, on his illustrious 19-year professional career, punctuated by his remarkable stint at Manchester City, where he etched his name into the annals of the club’s history. Having amassed over 200 appearances for the Citizens across various competitions from 2006 to 2018, Hart’s legacy resonates within the club’s fanbase.

However, as he prepares to embark on the next chapter of his life beyond the pitch, Hart has signaled his reluctance to delve into coaching, prompting discussions centered around non-footballing avenues for his involvement with Manchester City.

Joe Hart to take up ambassador role at Manchester City or remain at Celtic?

While a return to the Etihad Stadium beckons, Hart is also contemplating the possibility of prolonging his playing days at Celtic, where he currently plies his trade under the tutelage of manager Brendan Rodgers.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding his future, Rodgers has lauded Hart’s unwavering commitment and infectious positivity, underscoring the veteran goalkeeper’s invaluable contributions both on and off the pitch.

“I love working with Joe, he’s a great guy,” Rodgers told 67HailHail.

“At that age, I think he’s just happy to be playing. Joe’s family is down south so he’s shown incredible commitment to be up here. Are you going to stay up here without your family if you are not playing as a number one?

“He’s had a long career and I love being with him every day. He has a real positive energy and he’s been a great leader for this team.”