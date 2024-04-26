Manchester United open to offloading 11 first-team players

Manchester United are preparing for a busy summer transfer window.

After welcoming Sir Jim Ratcliffe to the club as their new minority shareholder, Manchester United have handed control of their sporting operations over to the British billionaire.

And set to make some important decisions on the future of several key first-team players, Ratcliffe and right-hand man Sir David Brailsford, are reportedly open to allowing as many as nine senior players to leave.

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils preparing for squad exodus

According to a recent report from ESPN, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will definitely leave as free agents at the end of the season, freeing up as much as £450,000-per week in wages.

Defensive trio Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan–Bissaka will also be allowed to leave if suitable offers are made with midfielders Donny van de Beek (on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt), Scott McTominay and Casemiro also available for transfer with the latter already attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League.

The Red Devils will also welcome summer offers for Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Getafe respectively with Marcus Rashford’s future also a major doubt following an abysmal individual campaign — although finding a buyer for the struggling 26-year-old is proving a challenge with very little interest being shown in the winger.

Receiving offers for their available players won’t be straightforward though. Manchester United pay some of the highest salaries and with none of the aforementioned players performing as well as they should, it’s understandable why other clubs may not want to fork out such large sums.

Nevertheless, with the Red Devils thought to have a maximum summer net spend of around £100 million, fans can expect to see some fresh faces brought in later this year.