Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has delivered a mixed bag of injury updates ahead of the highly anticipated North London derby against Arsenal this weekend.

The news comes amidst a season plagued by injuries for Spurs, with over 20 players sidelined at various points throughout the campaign.

The latest setback saw star left-back Destiny Udogie ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury, dealing a blow to Tottenham’s aspirations of securing a top-four finish.

Adding to the injury woes, midfielder Oliver Skipp will also miss the weekend clash due to a minor knock sustained in training.

Although Skipp is not a regular starter under Postecoglou, his absence further stretches Tottenham’s squad depth.

However, it is not all bad news, with Pedro Porro and Richarlison both declared fit for the derby despite initial doubts over their availability.

Their return provides a timely boost for Spurs as they look to navigate through a crucial phase of the season.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares good and bad news

Speaking about the injury situation ahead of the Arsenal match, Postecoglou expressed disappointment over Udogie’s absence but remained optimistic about his recovery for the upcoming season.

He also confirmed Skipp’s unavailability for the weekend while highlighting the return of Porro and Richarlison to full training, ensuring their availability for the crucial fixture.

He said (via Football London):

“Yeah, from the last game, a disappointing one for Destiny and for ourselves as well, because he’s been a big part of our year. It was just an unfortunate incident in training. He’s had the operation, it’s gone well – so hopefully it gives him time to have pre-season and get back into it. So we’ll miss him.”

“Skippy picked up a small knock as well in training, so he’ll be out for this weekend. So they’re the outs apart from the long-term ones. Pedro and Richy both trained all week so they’ll both be available.”

Tottenham finds themselves embroiled in a battle for the fourth spot in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by six points with two games in hand.

With Champions League qualification at stake, every point is crucial for Spurs in their quest for a top-four finish.

As they prepare to face Arsenal in a high-stakes encounter, the availability of key players like Porro and Richarlison provides a much-needed boost for Postecoglou’s side.

A victory against their North London rivals could serve as a significant momentum shift in Tottenham’s pursuit of Champions League football next season.