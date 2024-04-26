Newcastle man ready to take legal action to force Man United move

In an attempt to force a transfer to Manchester United, Dan Ashworth is reportedly planning to take Newcastle United to arbitration.

The 53-year-old told the Magpies in February that he was interested in moving to Old Trafford to become their sporting director, and they put him on gardening leave.

The Magpies have asked the Red Devils around £20m in compensation for Ashworth.

According to The Athletic, Ashworth will have Manchester United’s backing in an arbitration process that is anticipated to begin in May and go on for many weeks.

Ashworth might benefit or suffer from his decision to use an arbitrator.

Both parties present their case to an impartial arbitrator throughout the arbitration procedure, and the arbitrator determines who is right and who is wrong.

Most importantly, this keeps both parties out of a costly legal dispute.

In the event that Ashworth leaves, Jason Wilcox, the most recent Man United recruit, will work under him as the current Magpies employee will take total control of recruitment, operations, and football performance.

Man United co-owner admires Ashworth

Ratcliffe was complimentary of the former Brighton and Hove Albion director when he was questioned in February about Ashworth.

He said, as reported by Chronicle Live:

“I think Dan Ashworth is clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world, I’ve no doubt,” he said.

“He’s a very capable person. He’s interested in the Manchester United job because it’s probably the biggest sporting director job in the world just now, with the biggest challenge.”

After hiring Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, the club feels Ashworth is the final missing piece in the puzzle as Ratcliffe assembles his backroom staff.

Man United are determined to bring Ashworth to the club as Ratcliffe feels he is the right man for the job and can take the club to the next level.