Newcastle and Aston Villa battle to sign former Premier League midfielder

A highly sought-after midfield player who hopes to return to the Premier League in the upcoming weeks has been linked to both Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

In an effort to move past a difficult season in which Eddie Howe’s team were seriously hampered by injuries and midfielder Sandro Tonali’s lengthy suspension, the Magpies are hard at work compiling a list of transfer targets.

The Magpies are interested in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, however they face competition to sign him according to TBR Football.

As his future at the King Power Stadium is still uncertain, he is reportedly admired by Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Fulham, among others.

The Newcastle United manager has put in a lot of effort to keep his team competitive on several occasions.

The Toon Army are now focused on securing European football for the second straight season.

Newcastle have identified their transfer targets

Newcastle United are thought to be willing to bolster their squad in all positions.

As evidenced by their reported interest in Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly, they are willing explore all options, including the free transfer market.

Ndidi’s contract at the King Power Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Leicester midfielder has been a key component of their team as they battle to win the race for Premier League promotion.

Ndidi has shown how impressive he can be in the Premier League when Leicester were playing in the top flight before their relegation.

Ndidi has wealth of experience

He has experience of playing against the best teams in the country and his performances have been noticed by clubs all across Europe.

Only a few months are left on the 27-year-old’s contract at Leicester after joining from Belgian team Genk for a reported £17 million in 2017.

He has made 271 appearances for the Foxes thus far.