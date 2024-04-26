Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive options and they are keen on signing Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old Bournemouth defender will be a free agent at the end of the season and he is on the radar of the Premier League club.

Players like Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are currently sidelined for the long term with ACL injuries and Newcastle have made it their priority to sign the quality central defender in the summer.

Kelly will be a free agent at the end of the season and he could prove to be a superb acquisition. The 25-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he has proven his quality with Bournemouth.

Signing him on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain for Newcastle as well. They will have to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and therefore signing the 25-year-old on a bargain would be ideal.

Newcastle are reportedly keeping tabs on the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo as well. The 26-year-old defender will be a free agent this summer as well.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can beat the competition from other clubs and sign Kelly this summer.

Newcastle are leading the race to sign Llloyd Kelly

Journalist Graeme Bailey believes that Newcastle are currently favourites to win the transfer race.

“From my understanding, Newcastle are the favourites to sign Lloyd Kelly,” he said to GeordieBootBoys. “They’re also in the mix for Tosin, but not as much as Kelly.”

They have an ambitious project and a talented squad at their disposal. The opportunity to play for them could be an attractive proposition for the Bournemouth defender.

It will be a major step up in his career and he would get to work with Eddie Howe once again.