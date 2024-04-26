West Ham United sold Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta last summer for a transfer fee of €25.5 million.

The Italian centre-forward didn’t have the best of times in West London, scoring only 8 goals in his 27 appearances for the Hammers.

Since his move to Serie A, Scamacca has been thriving and turned his fortunes around, racking up double figures in goals.

The striker has netted 15 goals and provided 5 assists in his 36 appearances for Atalanta thus far, notably scoring a memorable brace against Liverpool at Anfield in the Europa League quarter-finals earlier this month. (Transfermarkt)

Scamacca’s value has soared since joining Atalanta

The Italian media, which initially questioned Atalanta’s investment in Scamacca at the start of the season, is now praising the forward for his performances.

The renowned news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness)highlighted the 25-year-old’s progress, noting a remarkable increase in his value by €35 million. Reports suggest that he is currently estimated to be worth around €60 million.

The Italy international’s contract with Atalanta extends until June 2027. However, the Serie A side might consider selling him if they receive a substantial profit on their investment.

Scamacca has had previous stints in the Italian top flight, including spells at various clubs, with Sassuolo being his last before joining West Ham for a fee of €28.6 million in the summer of 2022.