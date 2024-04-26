‘He’ll still look to try and get out’ – Pundit says £100k-per-week Spurs player doesn’t want to play for Ange

It’s been quite the season for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur so far in 2023/24.

The Australian soon won over the Spurs faithful with his straight-shooting off the pitch and his brand of football on it, and but for a couple of poor results, the North Londoners would already be virtually certain of a Champions League place next season.

Spurs are currently in fifth place and six points behind Aston Villa, though the Lilywhites have two games in hand and Villa still have to negotiate the Europa Conference League semi-finals, which could benefit Tottenham.

Sergio Reguilon wont stay at Tottenham says pundit

The brand of free-flowing football that is Postecoglou’s hallmark has been a joy to watch in his debut Premier League campaign, and it’s a way of playing that encourages the full-backs to get forward and act as supplementary attackers.

It’s the type of game that Sergio Reguilon loves, however, the Spaniard has been on loan at Brentford after similar spells at Man United and Atletico Madrid.

Clearly, he’s not in the thoughts of the current Spurs manager either, and that has led pundit, Alan Hutton, to suggest that the player will want to move on if Brentford don’t sign him, which The Athletic (subscription required) say is unlikely.

“It’s an interesting one, I still think he’s a good player,” Hutton told Tottenham News.

“He’s an attacking full-back and he’s gone out on loan and he’s done well. You look at the situation that’s just arisen at this moment in time and he’s an ideal fit to come in and play.

“There’s a lack of numbers there in the style that Ange wants to play so is that an option to bring him back into the fold? Is he going to be happy playing second fiddle? We know Udogie signed a massively long-term contract so he is there for the foreseeable and will be the go-to guy.

“Will Reguilon be happy to play second fiddle or not? I don’t think he will, to be honest with you, I think he’ll want to go somewhere and play, that will be his mindset.

“If he doesn’t go to Brentford because they can’t afford the deal or whatever, I think he’ll still look to try and get out in the summer.”

Even if Spurs only end up in the Europa League as a consolation prize of sorts, it will still require Postecouglou to add some depth to his squad.

To that end, it could be said that Reguilon will still have a part to play next season, even if he isn’t necessarily regarded as a first-choice.

Perhaps the Spaniard’s choice will simply come down to which team wants him the most. After all, players just want to be out there on the pitch, and sometimes playing for the biggest names isn’t always conducive to a productive career.