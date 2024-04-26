As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle United are bracing for a significant overhaul in their squad, with several players expected to leave as their contracts come to an end.

Among those set to leave St. James’ Park is former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who has made minimal impact since joining the club, featuring in just one Premier League appearance.

Similarly, Mark Gillespie, despite his tenure of three-and-a-half years, has yet to make his league debut for Newcastle.

Defenders Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie, both of whom received one-year contract extensions last summer, are also expected to bid farewell to the Magpies.

Additionally, Kell Watts and Jeff Hendricks, currently on loan at Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, all see their contract expiring this summer, adding to the list of potential departures.

However, it is not only the fringe players who are expected to leave this summer.

There are other big players in the Newcastle team whose future remains uncertain amid Tottenham’s need to adhere with the financial rules.

The futures of key players like Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak hang in the balance amid reported interest from other clubs.

Almiron is reportedly eyed by Saudi clubs, while Isak is said to be wanted by Barcelona.

Bruno’s future remains uncertain amid release clause revelation

Bruno Guimaraes is another big name whose future remains uncertain despite him signing a new contract earlier in the season.

The contract holds a £100m release clause but Eddie Howe recently revealed that the release clause has an expiry date which is the end of June.

It is said that there is a verbal understanding between Newcastle and the midfielder that if a Champions League club offers more than £80m for the Brazilian midfielder, the player will be allowed to speak with them.