Liverpool Football Club appears to be edging closer to appointing Arne Slot as the successor to Jurgen Klopp, with negotiations between the club and Feyenoord reportedly progressing positively.

Melissa Reddy, a reputable source for Liverpool-related news, has provided the latest update on the managerial situation at Anfield.

According to Reddy, Liverpool are expected to reach an agreement with Feyenoord over the future of Arne Slot in the near future.

While Liverpool were initially linked with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, it now seems that the former AZ Alkmaar manager is the frontrunner to take over the reins from Klopp.

The Sky Sports reporter said:

“Liverpool and Feyenoord are heading towards finalising an agreement.”

“Sources in the Netherlands have mentioned a figure to me of £9.85m, but my understanding is that nothing’s been settled on yet, negotiations are still ongoing, but talks have been very positive.”

? BREAKING: Liverpool and Feyenoord are heading towards finalising an agreement for Arne Slot to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor ? pic.twitter.com/YFdTE24Vkt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 26, 2024

Jurgen Klopp gives Slot approval

Slot’s imminent appointment has also garnered comments from Jurgen Klopp himself, who expressed his thoughts on the potential arrival of the Dutch manager.

He said (quotes via Ben Jacobs):

“It’s the best job and club in the world.

“If he is the one, I like the way his team plays football and all the stuff I hear about him as a guy. He’s a good coach.”

As negotiations continue between Liverpool and Feyenoord, fans eagerly await the official announcement of Arne Slot as the club’s new manager, marking a new chapter in Liverpool’s storied history.