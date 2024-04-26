Report claims Spurs are ready to sell one of their most in-form players this season

This summer transfer window is set to be another important one for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites have been transformed under Ange Postecoglou and are still in with a chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Considering the landscape when the Australian was unveiled, with thoughts of how the club would fare if Harry Kane was sold, even if Spurs didn’t make it into the premier European competition, the 2023/24 season should still be seen as a success.

One player that has done well despite some personal challenges in the current campaign is Richarlison.

Tottenham could cash in on Richarlison this summer

According to WhoScored, he’s managed 11 goals and three assists, including nine in his last 15 games.

Those figures are decent enough for any striker, let alone one that has clearly been struggling away from the pitch.

Whilst that won’t reflect badly on the Brazilian, it appears that the North Londoners are still ready to cash in on him.

According to football.london (h/t The Boy Hotspur), the club are looking for a prolific goalscorer and may be willing to accept a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League sides or otherwise.

It isn’t clear if the player himself would be amenable to any switch, though if it’s a choice between playing second fiddle or not, the likelihood is that Richarlison would want to be the main man.

With six games of their 2023/24 campaign still to play, there’s plenty of time for the striker to be able to make any notion of a move away moribund.

If his goals help to fire Tottenham into the Champions League, it may make the board think twice about cashing in on the Brazilian.

In many respects, it’s down to the player to show now, perhaps more than at any other point in the season, that he has what it takes to be a success in North London.