“Poor coaches can’t do that” – Pundit explains why Chelsea shouldn’t sack Pochettino

Chelsea should resist the temptation to sack Mauricio Pochettino.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Argentine manager is the best person to lead the Blues.

Succeeding Graham Potter last summer, Pochettino, 52, has been tasked with turning a team of young and relatively inexperienced players into world beaters, and although the process will take some time, fans are becoming frustrated with how long it’s taking to see some good results.

The Blues’ latest humiliation came at the hands of London rivals Arsenal who demolished them 5-0 at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino crucial to Cole Palmer success

Consequently, there have been calls for US billionaire owner Todd Boehly to part ways with Pochettino but Collymore is adamant the 52-year-old is the right man for the job and has used Cole Palmer’s emphatic form this season as evidence.

“Everyone has weighed in on him after the 5-0 Arsenal humiliation without realising that in Cole Palmer, Pochettino has turned a bit part player, and rookie no less, into a 20-goal-a-season finisher. Poor coaches can’t do that,” he said in an exclusive interview.

Since the start of the season, Palmer, 21, who transferred from Manchester City for around £40 million (Sky Sports), has managed an impressive 20 Premier League goals. The 21-year-old is the league’s current top goalscorer; level on goals with Erling Haaland and one ahead of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (19).

However, the former City starlet is far from the only addition the Blues have added in recent windows.

‘Reckless’ Chelsea urged to stick with Pochettino

Splashing out over £1 billion on talent in the last three windows, Boehly has signed a wealth of talent and although Collymore believes this approach has been ‘reckless’, the ex-pro has urged the American to stick with his manager.

“Todd Boehly and co, yes, reckless overspending and the very basic approach of “get them young on long contracts“ just hasn’t worked in the Premier League. So in the absence of sacking Boehly, Chelsea will be left with hire-and-fire for the next decade unless calm prevails, humble pie is eaten, lessons are learned and a little patience reigns.

“Mark my words… Pochettino will make Chelsea competitive, but this surgery is deep, long and messy.”

Do you think Pochettino can be a success at Chelsea, or do you think Boehly should sack him? — Let us know in the comments below.