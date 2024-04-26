“Slightly concerned” – Pundit questions Liverpool’s pursuit of Arne Slot

Arne Slot won’t bring the same ‘X-factor’ to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp did when he was appointed in 2015.

That is the view of former attacker Stan Collymore, who has questioned his old club’s pursuit of Feyenoord’s Slot following Klopp’s announcement he will be leaving his role at the end of the season.

Despite being on course to win multiple trophies in Klopp’s final season in charge, the Reds have endured a torrid spell which has seen them crash out of two cup competitions and hand the Premier League title to either Arsenal or Manchester City.

Consequently, with the German preparing to bow out, the focus has quickly shifted over to who will be the man to replace him.

What has Stan Collymore said about Arne Slot to Liverpool?

Feyenoord’s Slot has emerged as the clear favourite after Xabi Alonso opted to stay with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season, but Collymore doesn’t believe the 45-year-old is the right man for the job.

“Is anyone else slightly concerned at the quality of the names being bandied around for Liverpool?” he said in an exclusive interview.

“Arne Slot doesn’t have the X factor that Jurgen Klopp brought with him into Liverpool, and of course, he doesn’t have the trophy haul Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola had when they arrived in England, so it’s a bit of a worry.”

Since taking charge of Feyenoord at the start of the 2021-22 season, Slot, who has two years left on his contract in the Netherlands, has averaged 2.13 points per game, but can he replicate the same in England? — Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.