As the Premier League gears up for another electrifying North London derby on Sunday afternoon, Tottenham Hotspur’s head coach Ange Postecoglou remains steadfast in his approach, unfazed by the implications Arsenal’s title ambitions may hold for his side.

Returning to action after a 15-day hiatus, Spurs find themselves in the role of potential spoilers for their arch-rivals, who are eyeing a crucial victory to bolster their title charge. However, amidst the stakes and fervor of the derby, Postecoglou maintains a composed perspective, drawing from his experiences at Celtic where he faced intense derby battles with Rangers.

The Australian tactician downplays the notion of seeking motivation from disrupting Arsenal’s title aspirations, emphasising instead the importance of self-improvement and team progression.

Postecoglou told the Telegraph: “In terms of that as a motivation, no. I never believe your motivation should revolve around the demise of somebody else. Your motivation should be about yourself. I want to win because I want us to achieve something. I want us to progress. I want us to be in a position fighting for the title. That’s what drives me, not the demise.”

Ange Postecoglou eager for Tottenham Hotspur to progress

Postecoglou’s vision extends beyond immediate results, with a focus on positioning Tottenham as contenders for major honours in the future.

Despite the challenges and setbacks faced this season, including disruptions and uncertainties, he sees them as valuable lessons to propel the club forward.

“I think these things we have been through this year will help us in the medium or long-term,” reflects Postecoglou.

“Even the disrupted season, because it kind of removes any excuse we have for next year. We know we’ve still got some work to do… That has to be our aim, that in 12 months’ time we’re in a position where we are one of the contenders rather than trying to disrupt them.”