Turkish giants Galatasaray planning shock move for Manchester United defender

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Galatasaray reportedly interested.

The Sweden international has been a key player during parts of his time at the club, but reportedly isn’t part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s future plans.

The 29-year-old joined United from Portuguese side Benfica in 2017, and has gone on to make 258 appearances, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Lindelof heading to Turkey this summer?

Lindelof has only started 14 games in the Premier League this season, with his campaign disrupted by injury.

Reportedly United are trying to find a buyer for the defender, and Turkish outlet Aspor have claimed Galatasaray are planning a “sensational move” for the defender, who is believed to be their “favourite target” for the summer window.

The Swede has one year remaining on his current deal with the Red Devils, and United are believed to value Lindelof at around £15m.

The former Benfica man may not be the only defender heading for the exit door at Old Trafford in the summer, with doubts over the futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

United’s defence could look very different next season, and it’s reported Sir Jim Ratcliffe is targeting a top centre back this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, who scored against rivals Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Any deal for the Everton defender won’t be easy, with it believed the Toffees will demand a minimum of £70m for the 21-year-old.

Other names United have been linked with are Gleison Bremer of Juventus and Jean Claire-Todibo of Nice.

It’s been reported that Bremer would cost in the region of £51m, and at 27 years of age the Brazilian could play a key role in the United defence for a number of years, if a move were to materialise.

If United decide to move for Todibo they would have an advantage over any competitors for the 24-year-old’s signature, given Ratcliffe’s INEOS group also owns the French club.