Alexander Sorloth’s dedication to his team reached new heights last week when he made the tough decision to prioritise a football match over the birth of his first child.

The Villarreal centre-forward skipped the birth of his daughter, Emma, to play in the team’s La Liga fixture against Almeria.

Despite missing this significant personal event, Sorloth’s commitment to his team paid off handsomely when he scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner, securing a 2-1 victory for the Yellow Submarine.

While Villarreal did grant Sorloth the opportunity to be with his partner, Lena Selnes, during the birth, the player opted to join his teammates on the pitch instead.

Alexander Sørloth was told he could stay in Villarreal to witness the birth of his daughter Him and his parter, Lena, decided to travel to Almeria and Sørloth played in the club's match His daughter, Emma, was born during the game and Sørloth scored a 92' winner ?? pic.twitter.com/XD6cW5EOra — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 21, 2024

In a memorable moment, Sorloth celebrated his goal by cradling an imaginary baby and sucking his thumb, paying tribute to his newborn daughter.

The former Crystal Palace man has been a standout performer for Villarreal this season, tallying an impressive 15 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances in La Liga.

He’s currently the fourth joint top scorer in La Liga, and with half a dozen games left, he can further extend his ongoing career-best tally in Europe’s top 5 leagues.