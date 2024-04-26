West Ham to battle Man United for exciting 22-year-old left-back

If West Ham want to take a leap forward and truly consider themselves as a top-half Premier League side that consistently finish in the European places, then they need to start competing with the English top-flight’s best teams for the brightest young talents available.

David Moyes has certainly established the Hammers as a force over the past couple of seasons, though there hasn’t really been too much improvement or innovation in the side.

Tim Steidten’s influence is obvious, thanks to the signings of Edson Alvarez and Mo Kudus et al, and the East Londoners need more of the same in order to take them to the next level.

West Ham want Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez

For far too long now the club have taken two steps forward but one back, and that needs to change. The mentality needs to be different if they don’t always want to be considered as one of London’s sleeping giants.

According to Give Me Sport, the Hammers are after Girona’s brilliant left-back, Miguel Gutierrez, a player that has also been pinpointed by Man United to give competition to Luke Shaw.

Arsenal are also credited with an interest, so West Ham have their work cut out if they want to land the 22-year-old, however, being the outsiders in the race doesn’t necessarily exclude them.

It’s all about selling the project to potential new hires, and with a fan base that’s easily as big as any other in the Premier League, there’s plenty of room for potential growth at the club.

Players only need to look at the way Newcastle United have been transformed since Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce left the club.

In the early days of Eddie Howe’s reign it appeared difficult for the Magpies to persuade anyone to join, but now they’re a club that are going places.

If West Ham can hit that kind of sweet spot in terms of moving the club forward on the pitch, Gutierrez could be the first of many.