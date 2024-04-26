West Ham United manager David Moyes has been linked with the move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Hammers have had a disappointing season by their standards and the Scottish manager could be shown the door at the end of the season. They managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, but their performances in the domestic competitions have been mediocre.

West Ham are already looking at potential replacements and they have been linked with several managers in recent weeks. It appears that Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco is an option for the West Ham job and his name has been put to the London club, as per TBRFootball.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to appoint the 54-year-old as their next manager. Di Francesco is highly regarded in Italy, but Frosinone are currently fighting for survival under him. With that said, he has impressed with clubs like Sassuolo, Sampdoria and Roma in the past.

Frosinone were one of the favourites to go down at the end of the season and therefore Di Francesco can hardly be blamed for their situation. It remains to be seen whether he can guide them to safety.

Eusebio Di Francesco to join West Ham?

West Ham have been linked with managers like Ruben Amorim and Julen Lopetegui as well. In comparison to them, the 54-year-old Italian manager might prove to be an underwhelming addition.

There is no doubt that he could be a quality appointment for the Hammers but it remains to be seen whether the London club are willing to take a gamble on him.

The manager is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League and he is already learning English. He will be excited to manage an ambitious club like West Ham if the opportunity presents itself.