Video: Burnley equalise moments after Antony opener

Antony thought that he had won the game after he broke the deadlock late on but Burnley managed to equalise moments later from the spot.

The Red Devils are currently drawing with relegation-threatened Burnley at home with just minutes remaining in the contest.

Manchester United looked like they were set to win the match when Antony squeezed a shot into the bottom corner after running in behind the Claret’s defence.

But that goal was swiftly cancelled out by Zeki Amdouni who dispatched from the spot after Andre Onana conceded a penalty.

Video courtesy of BeinSports.

