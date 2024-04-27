Watch: Gueye puts Everton in the lead against Brentford with a sumptuous finish

Everton have taken the lead on the hour mark against Brentford at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have come agonisingly close to opening the scoring on a number of occasions, and none more so than when Dwight McNeil crashed a long-range effort onto the crossbar.

But it was Idrissa Gueye who broke the deadlock with a fine finish into the top right-hand corner.

This was Gueye’s third Premier League goal of the campaign and if the result stands, that goal would mathematically ensure that Everton will stay in the Premier League after what has been a rollercoaster of a season both on and off the field.

