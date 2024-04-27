Video: Aston Villa take the lead after Marc Cucurella deflection

Aston Villa have taken the lead against Chelsea after the ball deflected into the back of the net after hitting Marc Cucurella.

Despite being six points ahead of Spurs in the fourth spot, the race for the Champions League places is very much on with the North London club holding two games in hand over their rivals.

With the North London derby going ahead on Sunday afternoon, Unai Emery’s side has the perfect opportunity to open up a gap with a win against Chelsea.

They got off to a perfect start thanks to some good fortune with a scuffed John McGinn shot deflecting in off of Cucurella.

تابع الحساب الاساسي لمزيد من التغطيات :@iT7HD pic.twitter.com/519d1fY70z — تغطيات HD (@Andrew684170) April 27, 2024

Video courtesy of BeinSports.