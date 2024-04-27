Video: Noni Madueke pulls one goal back for Chelsea

Noni Madueke has grabbed one goal back for his side as they attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Aston Villa.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have halved Villa’s advantage thanks to a first-time finish from winger Madueke mid-way through the second half.

The home side raced to a lead after only four minutes with the ball deflecting in off of Marc Cucurella before Morgan Rogers doubled that lead before the break.

But the Blues are pushing to draw the game level after Madueke’s composed finish into the far corner.