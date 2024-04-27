Video: Andre Onana pulls off incredible save to keep Manchester United level

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Andre Onana pulled off an incredible save to keep the score goalless during his side’s clash with Burnley on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side welcomed the Clarets to Old Trafford with Vincent Kompany’s side fighting to keep their heads above the relegation zone.

But despite many expecting the home side to walk all over the visitors, Burnley had some great opportunities to break the deadlock in the first half.

It took an incredible save from Onana just after the half-hour mark to keep his side in the contest, palming a point-blank header over the bar.

Video courtesy of Bein Sports

