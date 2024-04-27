Arsenal are looking to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal are keen on signing Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad, but they could move for Mitoma if they fail to land the La Liga winger.

Mitoma has been exceptional for Brighton and he is one of the best dribblers in the Premier League. He will add some much-needed cutting-edge to the Arsenal attack.

The Gunners need more depth in the front three. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli regularly. The arrival of the Japanese international will give them more options to work with.

Arsenal need a deeper squad if they want to compete with Manchester City every season. Mitoma will be tempted to join a big club like Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the gunners come forward with an official proposal to sign him at the end of the season.

Man United want Kaoru Mitoma

However, the race for Mitoma is anything but simple. Arsenal will face competition from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old Japanese winger and it is hardly a surprise. Players like Antony and Jadon Sancho have been underwhelming for them, and they need to bring in a reliable winger at the end of the season.

Mitoma will add creativity and flair from the flanks. His ability to beat defenders and create goalscoring opportunities against the run of play could make him a valuable asset for the Red Devils.

Brighton will not want to let a key player like him leave easily, and therefore the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United might have to come forward with a lucrative proposal.