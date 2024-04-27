Arsenal are interested in signing the Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that clubs like Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the 25-year-old as well.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to bring in a quality central midfielder and the Monaco star could prove to be the ideal acquisition. Thomas Partey has been linked to the move away from the club at the end of the season. He has had his fair share of injury problems as well. Jorginho has shown signs of decline as well.

Youssouf Fofana would improve Arsenal

It is imperative that Arsenal sign a quality midfielder this summer and Fofana seems like the ideal fit. He could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of the Arsenal midfield.

The 25-year-old will add creativity, control and defensive cover to the side. His arrival will help the Gunners improve and fight for major trophies in the coming seasons. He has three goals and three assists to his name in all competitions this season.

The opportunity to join Arsenal will be an attractive proposition for the player as well. It will be a major step up in his career and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can beat the competition for him and secure his signature.

The Gunners are currently pushing for the title and they will want to compete at the highest level every season. They will need to add more quality to the side in order to match up to Manchester City every year.

They have the resources to attempt Monaco into selling the player this summer and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.